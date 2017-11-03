

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares held steady on Friday after the release of U.S. tax reform bill as well as the announcement of Jerome Powell as the next Federal Reserve Chair.



Underlying sentiment, however, remained cautious ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report due tonight, with U.S. employment expected to jump by 312,000 jobs in October after unexpectedly dipping by 33,000 jobs in September. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.2 percent.



The benchmark CAC 40 was virtually unchanged at 5,510 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



Renault shares jumped as much as 4.5 percent after the government announced it was selling a 4.73 percent stake in the carmaker.



Societe Generale shares tumbled 3.3 percent. The lender reported lower profit in its third quarter and said it would not proceed with its Global Employee Share Ownership Plan, citing uncertainty over U.S. disputes and legal reasons.



Insurer AXA dropped 1.6 percent on reporting flat sales growth for the nine months to September.



Air France-KLM slumped 4.4 percent after posting muted growth in net profit for the third quarter.



Cosmetics company L'Oreal shed 0.7 percent despite posting third-quarter sales slightly ahead of expectations.



