Sulfur Fertilizers Market Worth 6.29 Billion USD by 2022

The report"Sulfur Fertilizers Market by Type (Sulfate, Elemental Sulfur, Sulfates of Micronutrients), Crop Type (Conventional Agriculture, Controlled Environment Agriculture), Application Method, Formulation, and Region - Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to reach USD 6.29 Billion by 2022, from USD 5.47 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.84% from 2017. The market is driven by increase in demand for higher agricultural productivity and reduction in sulfur emission influencing demand for added sulfur. Increase in the trend of organic food consumption, depressed commodity prices, and lower farm incomes are the major restraints of the market.

Elemental sulfur segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period

The market for elemental sulfur is projected to be the fastest-growing, by type, from 2017 to 2022. The use of elemental sulfur is increasing due to its ability to reduce soil pH and to reclaim sodic soils. Its function as a fertilizer source of S has greatly increased its use in agriculture with the limited production and availability of other sulfur-containing fertilizer materials.

Liquid formulation segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period

The liquid segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The market growth of liquid formulation is attributed to its benefits such as ease of application, higher accuracy, ability to maintain low nitrogen levels, and savings on cost expended on labor.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by the increase in agricultural practices and the requirement of high-quality agricultural produce. The total area under agriculture is shrinking due to industrialization and urbanization. As a result, farmers opt for practices that help increase the yield or productivity of crops. Hence, the market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The report Sulfur Fertilizers Market includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It also includes the profiles of leading companies such as Agrium (Canada), Yara (Norway), The Mosaic Company (US), Coromandel International (India), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), Eurochem (Switzerland), Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (Canada), and K+S Atkiengesellschaft (Germany).

