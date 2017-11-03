Invitation to Presentation of BioArctic's Interim Report January - September 2017 on November 8

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) publishes the company's Interim Report for the period January - September 2017 on November 8, 2017 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

BioArctic invites you to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) for investors, analysts and media on November 8, at 09:30 - 10:30 a.m. CET.

Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Jan Mattsson, CFO, will present BioArctic and comment on the Interim Report for the period January - September 2017 followed by a Q&A-session. To attend, see below:

Please dial-in at one of the numbers below, from:

Sweden +46-8-566-42662

Switzerland +41-225-675-548

UK +44-203-008-9801

US +1-855-753-2235

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioarctic-q3-2017

For more information, please contact:

Christina Astrén, Head IR & Communications

Telephone: + 46-70-835-43-36

E-mail: christina.astren@bioarctic.se

About BioArctic

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research based biopharma company focusing on disease modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. The company also develops a potential treatment for Complete Spinal Cord Injury. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with our strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market- and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's B-share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). www.bioarctic.com

This information was submitted for publication at 10:00 a.m. CET on November 3, 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioarctic-s-interim-report-january---september-2017-on-november-8,c2382396

The following files are available for download: