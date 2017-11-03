

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Friday to extend gains from the previous session as the pound continued to respond negatively to the BoE's rate hike announcement and relatively dovish comments from Governor Mark Carney.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 25 points or 0.33 percent at 7,580 in late opening deals after rising as much as 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Gold miners Rangold Resources and Fresnillo rose about 2 percent each as gold firmed up on the announcement of the widely expected Republican tax plan.



Hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew was rising 0.2 percent after reporting a 3 percent rise in third-quarter revenue.



Utility Centrica was rising 0.7 percent after acquiring a power management firm.



