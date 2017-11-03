Gala Reception Held in Mauritius to Mark Alpari's 4th Anniversary in the Region Attended by Top Government Representatives

EBENE, Mauritius, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A gala reception was held on the 27th of October, 2017, in Ebene, the business capital of Mauritius, to mark the 4thanniversary of Alpari's presence in the region. The gala, organised by the company, was attended by the Prime Minister of Mauritius The Hon Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and other top government officials. The evening began with an opening speech by the owner of the international Alpari brand, Andrey Dashin, who emphasised the key role played by Mauritius in the company's development.

"Mauritius, with its flexible and progressive legislation, offers favourable conditions for conducting business. The transparency of government regulators and their business approach create a positive business climate for Alpari and other international companies and lay the foundation for long-term cooperation. Alpari plans to continue its successful development on global markets and to further contribute to establishing Mauritius as an international financial centre." - noted Andrey Dashin.

Pravind Jugnauth, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, was keen to stress that the presence of such major players on the international market as Alpari is evidence of a high level of confidence in Mauritius. The government is constantly working to improve the country's business climate and regulatory framework, particularly in the financial sector, which undoubtedly attracts foreign business to the country. Jugnauth further expressed hope that his government's working relationship with Alpari would continue to develop. Today, Mauritius has the potential to become a recognised financial centre.

About Alpari

Andrey Dashin, Ultimate Beneficial Owner, has been working in the Forex industry for almost 20 years. Alpari today is an influential and globally connected brand, with its products, services and trademarks making it one of the most recognisable companies in the financial industry. Alpari services over one million clients from 150 countries of the world and has over 80 offices across the globe. Alpari's aggregated trading turnover exceeded $1 trillion in 2016.

