Stevia Extracts Market Grow to CAGR of 9.45% During 2017 - 2022 in New Research Report

Over the recent years, the global stevia extracts Market has been growing rapidly as food and pharmaceutical has been witnessing rapid growth. Globally, the growth in the global stevia market is driven by rising awareness about stevia extracts along with research and development by various countries on stevia extracts according to ReportsnReports.com.

According to Analytics research report, Global Stevia Extracts Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 9.45% during 2017 - 2022, chiefly driven by favourable government reforms as well as launch of new stevia extracts by 2018.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by rising awareness of stevia products as well as rising demand of stevia products in food and beverage industry. Among the country France and USA is predicted to advance at the highest rate driven by rising demand of stevia extracts such as stevia powder.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global stevia extracts market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Company Analysis - Cargill, Pure Circle, GLG Life Tech, Tate & Lyle, Sunwin Stevia, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland, S & W Seed Corporation, Pyure Brands LLC and Evolva Holding.

Scope of the Report: Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022), Regional Analysis - North America, Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022), Country Analysis - United Kingdom, Germany, France, India, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, U.S., Canada, Mexico), Other Report Highlights (Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Policy and Regulation).

