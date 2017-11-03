F-Secure Corporation, Investor News, 3 November 2017, 12.00 a.m. (EET)



F-Secure Corporation will publish its interim report for Q3/2017 on Thursday, 9 November 2017 at around 9.00 a.m. (EET).



A news conference for analysts and media will be held (in Finnish) at the Company's headquarters (address: Tammasaarenkatu 7, 00180 Helsinki) on the same day at 11.00-12.00 a.m..



A webcast will be held (in English) on the same day at 14.00 p.m.



-- To participate in the online meeting, please click on the link: https://meet.f-secure.com/tapio.pesola/81VLJKPQ -- To participate via phone, please dial in to +358975110100. The conference ID is 5779133.



The material will be available at the company's website before the call begins: www.f-secure.com/investors.



Capital Markets Day 22 November



F-Secure Corporation is arranging a Capital Markets Day (CMD) for institutional investors and analysts in Helsinki on Wednesday, 22 November 2017. The event will also be webcast live. More information is available at www.f-secure.com/cmd.



Additional information:



Tapio Pesola, IR Manager investor-relations@f-secure.com +358 44 373 4693