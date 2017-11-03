To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 3rd of November, 2017



Announcement no. 104/2017





Sales of bonds for refinancing of adjustable rate mortgage loans



From 20th to 24th of November 2017 (inclusive), BRFkredit will sell bonds to refinance adjustable rate mortgage loans. Refinancing will be carried out in both BRFkredits RTL F bonds and in traditional non-callable bullet bonds.



The bonds are offered for sale with 2nd of January 2018 as settlement date. However, an earlier settlement date can be arranged.



The refinancing and interest rate adjustments of loans will be based on covered bonds (SDOs).



Terms of the auctions with a list of the bonds offered, amounts offered and auction schedule is available in the attachment.



Questions regarding the bond sales may be directed to:



-- Afdelingsdirektør, André Hauberg on telephone (+45) 45 26 29 18 -- Director, Group Mortgage Funding, Anders Lund Hansen on telephone (+45) 45 26 22 80



Yours sincerely,



BRFkredit a/s



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=651424