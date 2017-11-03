With this new scheme, the Maltese government hopes to deploy around 50 MW of PV capacity over the next three years.

The Maltese Ministry for Energy and Conservation of Water has launched a new incentive scheme for PV projects larger than 1 MW. The scheme is part of the revised National Action Plan for renewable energy that the Maltese government published earlier this year.

Over the next three years, the ministry is planning to bring another 50 MW of PV capacity online.

The scheme will be implemented through three tenders, the first of which was already made public this week. In this tender, the government has put 15 ...

