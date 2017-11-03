

Director/PDMR Shareholding



November 3, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)



Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | |1.|person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Flemming Ornskov | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Chief Executive Officer - PDMR | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc American Depositary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument |('ADSs') | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Automatic exercise of option over | | | |notional ADSs granted under the Shire | | | |Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan on | | | |November 1, 2016, and consequent receipt| | | |of ADSs. | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+-------------------------------+ | | |$123.90 | 100 | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |October 31, 2017 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Jeff Poulton | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Chief Financial Officer - PDMR | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc American Depositary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument |('ADSs') | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Automatic exercise of option over | | | |notional ADSs granted under the Shire | | | |Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan on | | | |November 1, 2016, and consequent receipt| | | |of ADSs. | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+-------------------------------+ | | |$123.90 | 100 | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |October 31, 2017 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Joanne Cordeiro | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Chief Human Resources Officer - PDMR | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc American Depositary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument |('ADSs') | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Automatic exercise of option over | | | |notional ADSs granted under the Shire | | | |Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan on | | | |November 1, 2016, and consequent receipt| | | |of ADSs. | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+-------------------------------+ | | |$123.90 | 52 | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |October 31, 2017 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Bill Mordan | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |General Counsel and Company Secretary - | | | |PDMR | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc American Depositary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument |('ADSs') | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Automatic exercise of option over | | | |notional ADSs granted under the Shire | | | |Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan on | | | |November 1, 2016, and consequent receipt| | | |of ADSs. | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+-------------------------------+ | | |$123.90 | 100 | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |October 31, 2017 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Perry Sternberg | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Head of US Commercial - PDMR | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc American Depositary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument |('ADSs') | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Automatic exercise of option over | | | |notional ADSs granted under the Shire | | | |Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan on | | | |November 1, 2016, and consequent receipt| | | |of ADSs. | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+-------------------------------+ | | |$123.90 | 100 | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |October 31, 2017 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Kim Stratton | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Head of International Commercial - PDMR | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence | | |instrument, type of instrument |each ('Ordinary Shares') | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Automatic exercise of option over | | | |notional Ordinary Shares granted under | | | |the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase| | | |Plan on November 1, 2016, and consequent| | | |receipt of Ordinary Shares. | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |(Details of related disposal of Ordinary| | | |Shares are referenced in section 5. | | | |below.) | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +---------+------------------------------+ | | | £31.41 | 296 | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |October 31, 2017 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |5.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence | | |instrument, type of instrument |each ('Ordinary Shares') | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Automatic disposal of Ordinary Shares | | | |related to the automatic option exercise| | | |referenced in section 4. above. The | | | |proceeds of this disposal were used to | | | |satisfy personal tax liabilities arising| | | |from the option exercise. | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +---------+------------------------------+ | | |£37.2071 | 14 | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |October 31, 2017 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange (XLON) | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Matt Walker | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Head of Technical Operations - PDMR | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+ | |a)|Description of the financial |Shire plc American Depositary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument |('ADSs') | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Automatic exercise of option over | | | |notional ADSs granted under the Shire | | | |Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan on | | | |November 1, 2016, and consequent receipt| | | |of ADSs. | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) | | | +--------+-------------------------------+ | | |$123.90 | 100 | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |October 31, 2017 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |N/A | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



