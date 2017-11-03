Kyushu, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2017) - San Lotus Holding Inc. (OTC Pink: SLOT) (the "Company" or "we"), today announced followings:

During the second quarter in 2017, our subsidiary, San Lotus Holding Inc. (BVI) acquired 2,415.54 Area/㎡Land in Kirishima City, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan. As press release dated on September 28 and October 3, 2017, the property above will also be developed through our holding structures for future overseas development, San Lotus Holding Inc. (BVI). In conjunction with our press release on September 28 and October 3, 2017, we list the properties we have acquired during the second quarter in 2017 as follows:

(1) 1,222.49 Area/㎡Land in Yufuin City, Oita Prefecture; (2) 3,192 Area/㎡Land in Yufuin City, Oita Prefecture; and (3) 2,415.54 Area/㎡Land in Kirishima City, Kagoshima Prefecture.

We have started to plan the development on the properties above for the purposes of international tourism and real estate development. As one of our holding structures for future overseas development, San Lotus Holding Inc. (BVI) has proprietary research knowledge on tourism development in Japan. The said proprietary knowledge includes, but is not limited to, historical research; economic statistics report; geographic analysis; real estate investment analysis; and most notably tourism specific research with particular focus on destination real estate development. Of course, key personnel have been retained to maintian the said crucial functions of San Lotus Holding Inc. (BVI). Specifically, acquisition of the said properties in Japan is our first leap on developing our business of destination real estate, which is one of main segments to our all business. Also, we will continue to make efforts, in both time and resources, to develop and acquire the knowledge on the Japanese economy as a whole. For additional information regarding the acquisition of the said properties in Japan, reference is made to San Lotus' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 11, 2017.

About San Lotus Holding Inc.

We are a development stage company that plans to market travel products to the retiring baby boomer generation in the Asian markets and to develop the destination real estate. For more information on San Lotus Holding Inc. please go to the following links:

http://www.sanlotusholding.com/

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=san+lotus&owner=exclude&action=getcompany



