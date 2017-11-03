The Group ranks among the leaders in the world car manufacturing industry, with an overall score of 77/100 versus an average score of 42/100

PSA is among the 2% of companies across all industries that EcoVadis considers as having an "advanced CSR 1 commitment"

This result directly impacts the Group's B2B sales as it constitutes a determining factor when bidding for contracts

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

The Group's CSR policy has brought about numerous benefits, enabling it in particular to maintain and further develop its opportunities on the market:

With Group sales to B2B customers representing close to one-third of its annual volumes, Groupe PSA commissioned, at its B2B customers' request, an independent third-party assessment of its performance as a supplier from EcoVadis, a rating agency specialised in measuring suppliers' sustainable development performance.

These B2B customers (rental companies, corporate fleets, local authorities, etc.) consult Groupe PSA's detailed ranking and consider it as one of the determining factors in their contract bidding processes.

After responding to an in-depth questionnaire, the Group this year received an overall score of 77/100. This result puts PSA in the 2% of companies across all industries that EcoVadis considers as having an "advanced CSR commitment", enabling the Group to hold on to its gold medal. Groupe PSA ranks among the leaders in the world car manufacturing industry, where the average score has remained 42/100 in the last three years.

More than 20,000 companies, including 120 big multinationals, turn to EcoVadis for help in reducing risk and improving transparency among business partners. EcoVadis's methodology covers four areas the environment, fair labour practices, ethics/fair business practices and supply chain and encompasses 150 business sectors and 140 countries.

