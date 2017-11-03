

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) announced a profit for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $16.11 million, or $0.19 per share. This was down from $20.52 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $125.67 million. This was up from $122.86 million last year.



HMS Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $16.11 Mln. vs. $20.52 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -21.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.19 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q3): $125.67 Mln vs. $122.86 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $135-140 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $508-513 Mln



