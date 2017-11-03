José Donoso, the president of Madrid-based solar association UNEF, recently spoke to pv magazine about Spain's latest renewable energy auction, under which 3.9 GW of solar was allocated. He also talked about the spot market, private PPAs and the ways in which future auctions can facilitate the further development of large-scale solar.

pv magazine: The Spanish government has finally auctioned off its first solar quota, after many years in which large-scale PV was banned. What are your thoughts on the auction that was held in late July?

Donoso: Well, Spain's second auction for renewable energy, and the first where solar had a real chance to win, has allocated approximately 3.9 GW of solar capacity. This is undoubtedly a good result. If you then ask me if I was satisfied on how the two auctions were conducted, well, my answers is "no."

Were the bidding rules too complicated?

Instead of an auction mechanism based on the maximum discount principle, we had proposed a standard auction system, based on the following principles: a transparent and simple mechanism, where each technology can express its own competitiveness, where volumes are assigned based on the price per kWh produced, as this is the only way to ensure that only efficient projects are assigned volumes; and based on a "pay as bid" mechanism that ensures that the bid corresponds to the final pricing. Also, we proposed a system where specific volumes were assigned to smaller projects. On the contrary, the system put in place by the government has not brought transparency in the renewable energy market.

It was difficult to understand the auction and explain it in a simple way. The concept of "maximum discount," for example…

When the bidding rules were announced, we also needed time to sort out all the complexities of the two auctions. As for the concept of maximum discount, it is related to the retroactive measures that the government implemented to cut off renewable energy retribution. It defined a standard cost and a standard OPEX that were used as a basis to calculate a 7.3% profitability rate. In the auction, the government decided to use the standard OPEX (€1.2 millon per MW) as a reference element, so that project promoters would define their standard costs based on the discounts they were able to offer on this standard OPEX.

We still don't know anything about the auction's average prices. Can you provide an update?

Well, this is one the problems of a complicated bidding mechanism. The "variable floor" was supposed to be at around €30.5 and €32.00/MWh. But we all know that this is not really a minimum price, as the tariffs may be changed every six years in accordance with the principle of "reasonable profitability." Reasonable profitability is the result of the average performance of 10-year state obligations plus ...

