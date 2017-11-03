

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) released a profit for third quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $167 million, or $0.38 per share. This was down from $177 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $2.10 billion. This was up from $1.89 billion last year.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $167 Mln. vs. $177 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q3): $2.10 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.33



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX