

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's service sector activity continued to expand strongly in October, but the rate of growth eased since September, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed Friday.



The purchasing managers' index for the services sector dropped to 61.4 in October from 63.8 in September. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Moreover, this was the second strongest rate of growth in this year so far.



All sub-indexes, except employment contributed negatively to the headline index in October, though all remained in growth zone.



The index measuring business volume fell by 1.6 point to 64.2 in October. Similarly, the sub-index for new orders dropped to 60.3 from 64.4.



At the same time, the component index for employment rose to 60.7 from 60.5.



