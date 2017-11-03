Eventopedia, the leading server-less hospitality sales marketing software and interactive video company, are delivering tangible return on investment (ROI) upwards of 20:1 and brand engaged time averaging over 7 minutes for hotel venue clients.

A 6-month study of their unique 'navigable' Video Site Inspection (VSI) performance measured across 10 hotel venue clients highlights powerful customer engagement metrics and business growth, underlining the impact of Eventopedia's intelligence led products services.

Over 14,000 event planners have viewed and interacted with VSI from brands such as Hyatt, Hilton and ExCeL London, watching an average of 13.9 films per VSI for an average 7 minutes 25 seconds.

Each VSI is tailor made for the venue and incorporate several films, allowing viewers to choose the content they wish to see, much the same as navigating content on a website. VSI is supported by consultancy and in-depth data analytics services transforming hotel and venue sales marketing functions.

Stressing the importance of visual content as an integral feature of a modern day digital content strategy, BAFTA award winning ex-BBC TV producer and Creative Director, Pete Davies, says,

"It's about seeing AND doing. Our navigable video technology allows hotels to not just show their wares and services, but allows immediate engagement, with instant follows, downloads, and even instant calls to hotel sales team members. Campaigns are no longer measured in just 'views', they're measured by engagement."

Louis Kievit, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago, thinks it's a game changer for the future of hotel sales marketing;

"The VSI has proved very engaging for customers, allowing them to better visualize our event spaces and easily access key information, therefore positively impacting business conversion rates. The accompanying customized data analytics tools give us unique insight into what clients are viewing and searching for, having a powerful impact on how we manage our sales marketing activity. And, given the size and scale of the spaces in our convention center, Eventopedia's videos tell a much more robust story than standard photography would be able to tell."

Andaz London Liverpool Street Hotel reported a 15% increase in year-on-year contracted business within 6-months of the launch of their VSI, including 2 new International clients who contracted events without boarding a plane to carry out a site inspection. The opportunity for hotels and venues to help their clients save on travel expenditure during the planning process is an added benefit to the investment, which experienced event planner, Alison Singhal, Owner atQuaynote Communications outlines, can pay dividends,

"Most of my events are overseas and I am a small company so can't get over to view the venues in person. The video tours are useful for me to show to potential sponsors so that they can visualize and explore the exhibition area space. Hotels who have invested in such an engaging tour would clearly be at an advantage."

