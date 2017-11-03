sprite-preloader
03.11.2017
PR Newswire

Owner is Now Accepting Bitcoins on £ 5,500,000 Penthouse Flat in Albert Embankment, London, SE1 7XH, Presented by JWC Real Estate Group

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrency makes its way into London Real Estate.

Owner of the £ 5,500,000 Penthouse Flat in Albert Embankment, London will accept cryptocurrency, bitcoins, as payment.

For those new to digital currency, Bitcoin is a new currency that can be stored on a piece of paper, in a digital wallet or on an individual computer.

The act of accepting bitcoins as payment can change the publics' perceptions of cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is now changing the way real estate transactions are conducted.

According to Sotheby's International Realty Associate Real Estate Broker, John W. Chang, "Paying with Bitcoins is much quicker, more efficient and easier than going through centralized banks, which require unnecessary over-regulation. This is a great opportunity to purchase one of the top flats in London."

Here is a video link to the flat: https://vimeo.com/238046336.

For more information contact John W. Chang on his cell at +1 (917)-209-6200, WhatsApp or email john@jwcteam.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/owner-is-now-accepting-bitcoins-on--5500000-penthouse-flat-in-albert-embankment-london-se1-7xh-presented-by-jwc-real-estate-group-300549060.html


© 2017 PR Newswire