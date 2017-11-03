

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP), a domestic energy delivery company, Friday said it now anticipates fiscal 2017 earnings at or near the high end of its guidance range of $1.25 - $1.33 per share.



On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.33 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company further said it continues to target upper end of 4%-6% year-over-year earnings growth range for 2018.



Scott Prochazka, president and chief executive officer of CenterPoint Energy, said, 'We had a solid third quarter, putting us on track to deliver at or near the high end of our full year guidance range. Our ongoing focus on reliability and resilience enabled our system to perform well in the face of Hurricane Harvey.'



