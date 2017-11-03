Lubrizol: Lubrizol Exhibits at IDTechEx



CLEVELAND, November 3, 2017 - The Lubrizol Corporation will be exhibiting at IDTechEx at booth E28 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA from November 15-16, 2017. IDTechEx presents the latest emerging technologies at one event, with nine concurrent technologies and a single exhibition covering 3D printing, electric vehicles, energy harvesting, energy storage, graphene, Internet of things, printed electronics, sensors & wearable technology.

At IDTechEx, Lubrizol will highlight its polymer and surface active chemistries that help create proprietary, high-performance flexible material solutions for a wide-range of end uses. Lubrizol's unique capabilities and products result in distinct characteristics that drive processing and end-use product performance.

Mark Paczkowski, Ph.D, Lubrizol technical fellow, states, "Lubrizol has more than 55 years of experience in engineered polymers and the broadest TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) portfolio available. Thanks to our technical expertise and in-depth market knowledge, we can introduce high-performance flexible material solutions for a wide-range of applications. We apply our industry leading knowledge to develop innovative materials to help inventors and engineers deliver next-generation technologies."

Visit booth E28, November 15-16, 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA where Lubrizol will showcase the performance, versatility and durability of its flexible material solutions.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, and sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

**Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

