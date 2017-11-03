Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Capital One Top-line Rose 8% YoY; Beat Expectations

Research Desk Line-up: Visa Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

During the three months ended on September 30, 2017, Capital One reported total net revenues of $6.99 billion, which came in above the$6.46 billion recorded in Q3 FY16. Total net revenues numbers for the reported quarter outperformed market consensus expectations of $6.83 billion. Moreover, total net revenue margin grew 37 basis points to 8.68% in Q3 FY17 from 8.31% in Q3 FY16.

The credit card issuer and bank's net income available to common stockholders for Q3 FY17 came in at $1.05 billion, or $2.14 per diluted share, up from $962 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income available to common stockholders also increased to $1.18 billion, or $2.42 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 from $1.03 billion, or $2.03 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. Furthermore, adjusted net income numbers for Q3 FY17 beat Wall Street's consensus estimates of $2.15 per diluted share.

Performance Metrics

The Company's net interest income grew 8% in Q3 FY17 to $5.70 billion from $5.28 billion in the year-ago same period. Additionally, non-interest revenues rose 9% y-o-y in Q3 FY17 to $1.29 billion from $1.18 billion in Q3 FY16.

During the reported quarter, non-interest expense increased 6% to $3.57 billion from $3.36 billion in Q3 FY16. As on September 30, 2017, average loans held for investment balances stood at $245.82 billion, which was above $235.84 billion as on September 30, 2016. Furthermore, the Company reported average total deposit balance of $238.84 billion as on September 30, 2017, up from $222.25 billion September 30, 2016.

Capital One reported return on average assets of 1.28% in Q3 FY17 versus 1.18% in the year-ago comparable quarter. Meanwhile, return on average tangible assets was 1.34% in Q3 FY17 compared to 1.24% in Q3 FY16. The return on average common equity stood at 9.40% for Q3 FY17 compared to 8.59% reported in last year's same period. Additionally, the bank's Q3 FY17 return on tangible return on common equity came in at 14.11% compared to 13.06% in Q3 FY16.

As on September 30, 2017, the Company's common equity Tier (CET)-1 ratio stood 10.7% compared to 10.6% in the year-ago corresponding date. Furthermore, the tier-1 leverage ratio was 10.5% at the end of Q3 FY17 versus 10.1% as on September 30, 2016. The Company's tangible book value per share came in flat at $8.8 as on September 30, 2017.

Capital One's Segment Performance

In Q3 FY17, the Credit Card segment's total net revenue rose 7% to $4.30 billion from $4.03 billion in prior year's comparable quarter. The segment's pre-tax income increased to $878 million during Q3 FY17 from $873 million in Q3 FY16.

Domestic Card's total net revenues came in at $3.92 billion for Q3 FY17, which grew 5% from the $3.72 billion reported in the year-ago same quarter. However, the segment's pre-tax income fell 10% to $748 million in Q3 FY17 from $829 million in Q3 FY16.

The Consumer Banking segment reported total net revenue of $1.84 billion in Q3 FY17, up 10% from $1.67 billion in the year-ago same quarter. The segment's pre-tax income surged 30% to $497 million in the reported quarter from $383 million in Q3 FY16.

Commercial Banking reported total net revenue of $739 million in Q3 FY17, which came in above the $711 million in Q3 FY16. The segment contributed $282 million to combined pre-tax income in Q3 FY17, declining 6% from $301 million in the year-ago same quarter.

Stock Performance

Capital One Financial's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $92.45, slightly advancing 0.60%. A total volume of 1.34 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 9.52% in the last three months, 12.37% in the past six months, and 27.32% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock gained 5.97% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 12.96 and have a dividend yield of 1.73%. The stock currently has a market cap of $44.59 billion.

