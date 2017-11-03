

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $0.22 billion, or $0.64 per share. This was higher than $0.17 billion, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 68.2% to $3.55 billion. This was up from $2.11 billion last year.



CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $0.22 Bln. vs. $0.17 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.64 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q3): $3.55 Bln vs. $2.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 68.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.58 - $2.68.



