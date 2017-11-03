sprite-preloader
03.11.2017
PR Newswire

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 3

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
As at close of business on 02-November-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue194.66p
INCLUDING current year revenue195.42p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
As at close of business on 02-November-2017
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue77.60p
INCLUDING current year revenue77.57p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP30.34m
Borrowing Level:18%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

