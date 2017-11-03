LONDON, 2017-11-03 12:08 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMERS Infrastructure Management Inc. ("OMERS Infrastructure"), the infrastructure investment manager of OMERS, the pension plan for municipal workers in Ontario, Canada, today announced the purchase of an additional 4.36% interest in Kemble Water Holdings Limited, the ultimate holding company of Thames Water Utilities Limited ("Thames Water"), from Hermes Investment Management. The transaction is expected to close later in the year.



Following completion of the transaction, OMERS Infrastructure will increase its overall interest in Thames Water to ~27%.



About OMERS Private Markets OMERS Private Markets (OMERS Infrastructure and OMERS Private Equity) invests globally in infrastructure and private equity assets on behalf of OMERS, the pension plan for Ontario's municipal employees. Investments are aimed at steady returns to help deliver strong and sustainable pensions to OMERS members. OMERS Private Markets' diversified portfolio of large-scale infrastructure assets exhibits stability and strong cash flows, in sectors including energy, transportation and government-regulated services. OMERS Private Markets has offices in Toronto, New York, London and Sydney. OMERS is one of Canada's largest pension funds with net assets of more than C$85 billion. Visit www.omersprivatemarkets.com for more information.



About Hermes Investment Management We are an asset manager with a difference. We believe that, while our primary purpose is helping beneficiaries retire better by providing world class active investment management and stewardship services, our role goes further. We believe we have a duty to deliver holistic returns - outcomes for our clients that go far beyond the financial and consider the impact our decisions have on society, the environment and the wider world.



Our goal is to help people invest better, retire better and create a better society for all.



We offer clients access to a broad range of specialist, high conviction investment teams with £30.1 billion* assets under management. In Hermes EOS, we have one of the industry's leading engagement resource, advising on £310.7 billion* of assets.



Hermes' investment solutions include:



-- Private markets - Infrastructure, private debt, private equity and real estate -- High active share equities - Asia, global emerging markets, Europe, US, global, and small and mid cap -- Credit - Absolute return, global high yield, multi strategy and global investment grade -- Multi asset - Multi asset inflation -- Stewardship - Active engagement, intelligent voting, sustainable development and advocacy



*Please note the total AUM figure includes £5.9bn of assets managed or under an advisory agreement by Hermes GPE LLP ("HGPE"), a joint venture between Hermes Fund Managers Limited ("HFM") and GPE Partner Limited. HGPE is an independent entity and not part of the Hermes group. £0.1bn of total group AUM figure represents HFM mandates under advice. Source: Hermes as at 30 June 2017 with the exception of one portfolio totalling £10.5m valued as at 31 May 2017.



