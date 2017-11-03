Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market, 2022

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a technology that has opened up new vistas for advances in life sciences research and molecular diagnostics due to its attributes, such as detection and quantification of DNA and RNA genetic materials.



North America leads the global market for PCR, estimated at US$3.5 billion (40.3% share) in 2017, which is expected to maintain a 2017-2022 CAGR of 7.5% in reaching a projected US$5 billion by 2022.



Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest similar period robust CAGR of 9.2% and reach US$2.5 billion by 2022. Global demand for PCR in Clinical Diagnostics Labs & Hospitals, among end use sectors, is slated to record the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the aforementioned analysis period.



Research Findings & Coverage

Global PCR market is examined in this report with respect to latest prominent technologies, major application areas and key end-use sectors

The report exclusively analyzes each application area, technology and end-use sector of PCR by a major geographic region

Droplet Digital PCR Surpasses Real-Time PCR in Detecting Environmental DNA

PCR Testing for Veterinary Diseases Gaining Momentum

Capillary Loop Convective Polymerase Chain Reaction Platform with Real-Time Fluorescence Detection Improves Amplification Efficiency

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 33

The industry guide includes the contact details for 161 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for the key product segments of PCR including:

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software & Services

Application Areas of PCR analyzed comprise the following:

Clinical Diagnostics

Life Sciences

Others

End-Use Sectors of PCR analyzed comprise the following:

Academic & Research Institutes

Clinical Diagnostics Labs & Hospitals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Others

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global PCR market for the period 2014-2022 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2022

Key Topics Covered:



Part A: Global Market Perspective



1. Introduction

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 What is Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)?

1.1.1.1 Procedure of PCR

1.1.1.2 The Exponential Cycle of PCR

1.1.1.3 Design of Primers

1.1.1.4 Components Required for PCR

1.1.1.5 Scrutiny of Fragment Identity

1.1.2 PCR Techniques

1.1.2.1 Digital PCR (dPCR)

1.1.2.2 Real-Time PCR

1.1.2.3 Other PCR Techniques

1.1.3 Applications of PCR



2. Key Market Trends

2.1 Expediting the PCR Process Now Possible

2.2 Emergence of Ultrafast Real Time Q-Plasmonic PCR

2.3 Contemporary Research Using BNA-Based Digital PCR

2.4 Detection of Early-Stage Liver Cancer Improves by Using CTC-iChip with Digital PCR Assay

2.5 Propidium Monoazide-PCR Assay Developed for Detecting viable Lactobacillus brevis in Beer

2.6 PCR Testing for Veterinary Diseases Gaining Momentum

2.7 RT-qPCR Improves Detection of Mycobacterium tuberculosis

2.8 Capillary Loop Convective Polymerase Chain Reaction Platform with Real-Time Fluorescence Detection Improves Amplification Efficiency

2.9 Droplet Digital PCR Surpasses Real-Time PCR in Detecting Environmental DNA

2.10 Nanoparticle-Assisted PCR Overcomes Technical Challenges

2.11 Litmus Test Used for Detecting DNA Amplicons of PCR

2.12 dPCR Used for Characterizing DNA Reference Materials

2.13 Innovative PCR Technique Improves Sequencing of Minute cfDNA



3. Key Global Players

Abbott Laboratories ( United States )

) Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( United States )

) Becton, Dickinson and Company ( United States )

) Biocartis NV ( Belgium )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( United States )

) Danaher Corporation ( United States )

) Eppendorf AG ( Germany )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Fluidigm Corporation ( United States )

) GE Healthcare Life Sciences ( United Kingdom )

) Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd. ( India )

) Qiagen N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( United States )

4. Key Business Trends

5. Global Market Overview



5.1 Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Overview by Product Segment

5.1.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction Product Segment Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1 Instruments

5.1.1.2 Reagents & Consumables

5.1.1.3 Software & Services

5.2 Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Overview by Application Area

5.2.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction Application Area Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.1.1 Clinical Diagnostics

5.2.1.2 Life Sciences

5.2.1.3 Other Applications

5.3 Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Overview by End-Use Sector

5.3.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction End-Use Sector Market Overview by Global Region

5.3.1.1 Academic & Research Institutes

5.3.1.2 Clinical Diagnostics Labs & Hospitals

5.3.1.3 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Sectors

5.3.1.4 Other End-Use Sectors



Part B: Regional Market Perspective



Regional Market Overview



1. North America



Abbott Laboratories ( United States )

) Abbott Molecular Inc. ( United States )

) Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( United States )

) Becton, Dickinson And Company ( United States )

) BD Biosciences, Systems and Reagents Inc. ( United States )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( United States )

) Raindance Technologies, Inc. ( United States )

) Bruker Corporation ( United States )

) Complete Genomics, Inc. ( United States )

) Danaher Corporation ( United States )

) Beckman Coulter , Inc. ( United States )

, Inc. ( ) Fluidigm Corporation ( United States )

) Formulatrix, Inc. ( United States )

) Illumina Inc. ( United States )

) Epicentre ( United States )

) Promega Corporation ( United States )

) Roche Diagnostics Corporation ( United States )

) Sigma-Aldrich ( United States )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( United States )



2. Europe



Biocartis NV ( Belgium )

) Bioline Reagents Limited ( United Kingdom )

) Dnavision SA ( Belgium )

) Eppendorf AG ( Germany )

) Exiqon A/S ( Denmark )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ( Switzerland )

) GE Healthcare Life Sciences ( United Kingdom )

) Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) Qiagen N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Stilla Technologies ( France )

3. Asia-Pacific



Hokkaido System Science Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd. ( India )

) Shimadzu Corporation ( Japan )

4. Rest of World

HY Laboratories Ltd (Hylabs) ( Israel ) - A Major Market Player

Part C: Guide to the Industry

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of World



Part D: Annexure

Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Molecular Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BD Biosciences, Systems and Reagents Inc.

Beckman Coulter , Inc.

, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biocartis NV

Bioline Reagents Limited

Bruker Corporation

Complete Genomics, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Dnavision SA

Epicentre

Eppendorf AG

Exiqon A/S

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fluidigm Corporation

Formulatrix, Inc.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

HY Laboratories Ltd (Hylabs)

Hokkaido System Science Co., Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Merck KGaA

Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Raindance Technologies, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich

Stilla Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

