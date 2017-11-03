

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $295.2 million, or $1.52 per share. This was up from $267.3 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $1.06 billion. This was up from $0.92 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $295.2 Mln. vs. $267.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.4% -EPS (Q3): $1.52 vs. $1.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.1% -Revenue (Q3): $1.06 Bln vs. $0.92 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.85 - $6.00



