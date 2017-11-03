The "EU: Metal Complete And Assembled Domestic Furniture Market Report Analysis And Forecast To 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report focuses on the EU metal furniture market, providing a comprehensive analysis and the most recent data on its market size and volume, EU trade, price dynamics, domestic production, and turnover in the industry. The market trends section reveals the main issues and uncertainties concerning the industry, while the medium-term outlook uncovers market prospects. The attractivity index (IB Index) summarizes the source of existing opportunities as they appear in this market, as well as an interpretation of the trade figures.

Countries Coverage:

EU(28) Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden, the United Kingdom.

Product Coverage:

Complete and assembled domestic furniture, metal or predominantly metal.

Data Coverage:

Metal furniture market size and value;

EU production, split by EU Member States;

Metal furniture production;

Profiles of the leading companies;

EU trade (intra and extra);

Prices for metal furniture (producer, import and export);

Trade structure and market channels;

Metal furniture market outlook to 2025;

Per Capita Consumption.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Domestic Production

5. Imports

6. Exports

7. Prices And Price Development

8. Trade Structure And Channels

9. Business Environment Overview

10. Company Profiles

