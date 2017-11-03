Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - McDermott Bags Reliance Industries' KG-D6 Subsea Installation Contract & EPCI Services Contract for Middle-East Redevelopment Project

Research Desk Line-up: TechnipFMC Post Earnings Coverage

Details of the EPCI Contract for the Middle-East development Project

The contract for the EPCI services for the Middle-East development project involves McDermott fabricating and installing four wellhead topsides, a manifold platform, and jacket along with associated subsea pipelines and brownfield tie-in works. The entire weight of the structures is approximately 7,000 tons (6,400 metric tons) and includes 47 miles (75 kilometers) of onshore and offshore pipeline and umbilicals. The contract is valued between $250 million and $500 million.

McDermott has not revealed the name of the client but indicated that the Company has a long long-standing relationship with this client. The current contract has been awarded based on the previous work done on the initial phase of the same project by McDermott in FY16 where it had successfully delivered four jackets.

The Company expects to start on the fabrication work in Q3 2018 and has planned to start work on the offshore installation in Q2 2019. This contract will be reflected in the Company's project backlog for Q4 2017.

Commenting on being awarded the EPCI contract, Linh Austin, McDermott Vice President - Middle-East and Caspian, said that McDermott has been working in the Middle-East region for 54 years and has a proven track record of executing complex offshore projects with certainty. The award of this redevelopment contract is a strong testament to our ability to combine the right offshore assets and superior execution strategy.

Details of KG-D6 Subsea Installation Contract from Reliance Industries

McDermott confirmed that it has been awarded the contract from Reliance Industries Ltd for subsea installation for the KG-D6 block (known as KG-D6) in the Krishna Godavari Basin, located off the east coast of India. Reliance is developing deepwater gas and oil fields at KG-D6. The north-western boundary of the block is about 24 to 37 miles (40-60 kilometers) southeast of Kakinada in a water depth of between 1,312 feet (400 meters) and 7,545 feet (2,300 meters). R-Cluster and Satellite-Cluster discoveries are in the KG-D6 block. Reliance has been developing this project in phases.

The contract with Reliance involves McDermott providing engineering, procurement, installation, and pre-commissioning of subsea flowlines, vent lines, and a pipeline-end manifold for connection with six subsea wells in the R-cluster field. This project is a subsea installation at a water depth of up to 6,890 feet (2,100 meters), including in-field pipelines, Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) line, pipeline-end terminals, jumpers, risers, umbilicals system and the modification of the control riser platform to interface with the new facilities.

Apart from the R-Cluster of six subsea wells, Reliance has the option of adding five to seven more subsea wells for an optional S-cluster package. Under this optional package, McDermott would build two additional subsea structures and flowlines at a water depth between 4,593 feet (1,400 meters) and 5,905 feet (1,800 meters). The contract is valued between $250 million and $500 million.

McDermott plans to include the expertise of its Engineering Center of Excellence office in Chennai, plus leverage its significant experience and presence within India to provide the engineering and project management oversight for the project. The Company also plans to use its successful One McDermott Way approach with support from its office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and key vessels from its global marine fleet.

The majority of the contract from Reliance would be reflected in the Company's project backlog for Q4 2017. The Company is expected to complete the base scope of the project in Q2 2020 and the optional scope of the project is set for completion in Q1 2021.

Commenting on the receipt of subsea installation contract from Reliance, Hugh Cuthbertson, Vice President - Asia for McDermott, said:

"We look forward to working with Reliance on this important and challenging project and building on our recent experience and expertise in deepwater projects across the region. McDermott's selection underscores the confidence and trust we've built with our customers to deliver challenging projects within budget and on schedule, like our recent success on ONGC's Vashishta project."

About McDermott International, Inc.

Houston, Texas-based McDermott was founded in 1923 and is a leading provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) services for offshore and subsea field developments worldwide. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipelines, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for complex offshore and subsea oil and gas projects to help oil Companies safely produce and transport hydrocarbons. The Company has a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels, fabrication facilities, and engineering offices. McDermott has operations in over 20 countries globally and is supported by a team of 12,400 employees.

The Company reported revenues of $2.6 billion in FY16 and a project backlog of $4.3 billion as on December 31, 2017.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, November 02, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $7.11, marginally dropping 0.56% from its previous closing price of $7.15. A total volume of 2.88 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 2.45 million shares. McDermott International's stock price soared 6.28% in the last three months, 8.38% in the past six months, and 36.99% in the previous twelve months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 27.35. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $2.01 billion.

