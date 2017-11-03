Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: General Motors Reported Better Than Expected Results

Research Desk Line-up: Tesla Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended September 30, 2017, General Motors' total net sales and revenue decreased 13.5% to $33.62 billion from $38.89 billion in Q3 FY16. Total net sales and revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $32.72 billion.

For the reported quarter, General Motors' selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 4% to $2.30 billion from $2.40 billion in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's total costs and expenses decreased 11.2% to $31.71 billion from $35.74 billion in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, General Motors' adjusted EBIT decreased 31.1% to $2.52 billion from $3.66 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBIT margin decreased 190 basis points to 7.5% of revenue from 9.4% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, General Motors' operating income decreased 39.1% to $1.92 billion, from $3.15 billion in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 240 basis points to 5.6% of revenue from 8.0% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, General Motors' net loss was $2.98 billion compared to net income of $2.77 billion in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted net income decreased 28% to $1.94 billion from $2.70 billion in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS was negative $2.03 compared to positive $1.76 in the same period last year. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 22.8% to $1.32 from $1.71 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.12.

General Motors' Segment Details

GM North America (GMNA) - During Q3 FY17, GMNA segment's net sales and revenue decreased 20.1% to $24.82 billion, from $31.09 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's profit decreased 42.2% to $2.07 billion from $3.58 billion in Q3 FY16.

GM International Operations (GMIO) - During Q3 FY17, GMIO segment's net sales and revenue decreased 10.9% to $3.01 billion from $3.38 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's profit increased 53.1% to $337 million from $220 million in Q3 FY16.

GM South America (GMSA) - During Q3 FY17, GMSA segment's net sales and revenue increased 26.6% to $2.57 billion from $2.03 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's profit was $52 million compared to loss of $118 million in Q3 FY16.

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) - During Q3 FY17, GM Financial segment's net sales and revenue increased 33.9% to $3.16 billion from $2.36 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's profit increased 60.6% to $310 million from $193 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, General Motors' cash and cash equivalents increased 1.7% to $12.79 billion from $12.57 billion on December 31, 2016. During Q3 FY17, the Company's marketable securities decreased 28.6% to $8.45 billion from $11.84 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts and notes receivable increased 15% to $10.01 billion from $8.70 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, General Motors' inventories increased 6.7% to $11.79 billion from $11.04 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable decreased 0.2% to $23.27 billion from $23.33 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 30.6% to $67.07 billion from $51.33 billion in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, General Motors' YTD cash provided by operating activities decreased 17% to $10.44 billion from $12.59 billion in the same period last year.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, November 02, 2017, General Motors' stock dropped 1.23%, ending the trading session at $42.60. A total volume of 11.99 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 20.78% in the last three months, 26.15% in the past six months, and 35.45% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock surged 22.27% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 9.21 and has a dividend yield of 3.57%. The stock currently has a market cap of $61.34 billion.

