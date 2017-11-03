Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Electric Utility Company has a Dividend Yield of 4.37%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on November 06, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on November 03, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Today, PRO-TD covers ex-dividend news on FE. Get our free coverage by signing up at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=FE

Dividend Declared

On September 19, 2017, FirstEnergy's Board of Directors declared an unchanged quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable December 01, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 07, 2017.

FirstEnergy's indicated dividend represents a yield of 4.37%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 2.31% for the Utilities sector.

Dividend Insights

FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2%, which means that the Company distributes approximately $0.47 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, FirstEnergy is estimated to report earnings of $2.53 for the next year, which is substantially above the Company's annualized dividend of $1.44 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, FirstEnergy's cash and cash equivalents totaled $399 million compared to $199 million of cash as on December 31, 2016. The Company's cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, totaled $2.76 billion compared to cash flow of $2.59 billion in the year-ago corresponding period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for FirstEnergy

On October 26, 2017, FirstEnergy reported GAAP earnings of $396 million, or $0.89 per diluted share of common stock, on revenue of $3.7 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $0.97 per share in Q3 2017. For Q3 2016, the Company reported GAAP earnings of $380 million, or $0.89 per basic and diluted share of common stock, on revenue of $3.9 billion. FirstEnergy's non-GAAP earnings were $0.90 per share for the year-ago same period.

FirstEnergy raised its forecast for 2017 GAAP earnings to a range of $2.02 to $2.42 per basic share and raised and narrowed its full-year non-GAAP earnings guidance range to $3.00 to $3.10 per basic share.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy through its subsidiaries generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The Company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and an underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes.

FirstEnergy was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, November 02, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $32.60, marginally up 0.12% from its previous closing price of $32.56. A total volume of 2.87 million shares have exchanged hands. FirstEnergy's stock price rallied 3.99% in the last one month, 1.65% in the past three months, and 13.08% in the previous six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 5.26%. The stock has a dividend yield of 4.42% and currently has a market cap of $14.47 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily