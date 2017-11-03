Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Fiat Chrysler's Net Profit Surged 50%; Posted Record EBIT Margin

Research Desk Line-up: Honda Motor Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For Q3 2017, Fiat Chrysler reported net revenues of €26.41 billion, down 2% compared to revenues of €26.84 billion recorded in Q3 2016, and in-line with analysts' estimates. During Q3 2017, Fiat Chrysler delivered a worldwide combined shipment of 1,123 thousand units, in-line with Q3 2016.

For Q3 2017, Fiat Chrysler's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of €1.76 billion advanced 17% compared to adjusted EBIT of €1.50 billion in Q3 2016, with all segments profitable and higher than the prior year, and also meeting Wall Street's expectations of €1.76 billion. The Company's adjusted EBIT margin was 6.7% for the reported quarter, up from 5.6% in the year-ago same period; a record for the quarter.

Fiat Chrysler's net profit surged 50% to €910 million in Q3 2017 compared to €606 million in Q3 2016. The Company's adjusted profit advanced 25% to €922 million compared to €740 million in the year-ago same period, reflecting a continued strong operating performance. Fiat Chrysler's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was €0.584 for Q3 2017 compared to €0.388 in Q3 2016, while adjusted EPS came in at €0.592 versus €0.474 in the year-ago comparable period.

Segment Results

During Q3 2017, Fiat Chryslers' NAFTA region delivered shipment of 592,000 units, down 6% compared to shipment of 627,000 units in Q3 2016, mainly due to lower fleet volumes and discontinued vehicles. The lower shipment impacted NAFTA's revenue, which dropped to €16.13 billion compared to €16.81 billion in the year-earlier corresponding quarter. The segment's adjusted EBIT was in-line with Q3 2016 at €1.29 billion, up 6% on a constant currency basis, primarily due to a favorable vehicle and market mix, as well as purchasing efficiencies. The NAFTA market remained the revenue maker, generating approximately two-thirds of the Company's overall revenue.

During Q3 2017, Fiat Chryslers' LATAM region's shipment delivery surged 26% to 140,00 units compared to shipment of 111,000 units in Q3 2016, primarily driven by the launch of all-new Fiat Argo and Jeep Compass, as well as Fiat Mobi. The region recorded revenue of €2.12 billion in the reported quarter, up 42% compared to €€1.49 billion in the year-earlier same quarter, due to higher shipments, a favorable vehicle mix, higher net pricing in Argentina, and lower Brazil indirect taxes. The segment's adjusted EBIT came in at €59 million compared to a negative EBIT of €16 million in Q3 2016, mainly as a result of higher net revenues. The region's adjusted EBIT excluded total charges of €29 million, including €24 million of asset impairment charges resulting from product portfolio changes.

For Q3 2017, Fiat Chryslers' APAC region's consolidated shipment delivery grew 3% to 23,000 units compared to shipment of 22,000 units in Q3 2016, primarily due to localized production of Jeep in India, and Alfa Romeo in China. The region recorded revenue of €782 million, down 9% compared to revenue of €861 million in the year-earlier same quarter, primarily as a result of lower parts and components sales and negative foreign exchange translation effects. The segment's adjusted EBIT rocketed 419% to €109 million compared to €21 million in Q3 2016, primarily due to Tianjin (China) insurance recoveries and a favorable net pricing.

During Q3 2017, Fiat Chryslers' EMEA region's shipment delivery dropped 3% to 285,000 units compared to shipment of 295,000 units in Q3 2016, primarily attributable to market conditions in the UK and reduced LCV fleet shipments in Italy due to non-repeat of a large transaction in the prior year. The region recorded revenue of €4.98 billion in the reported quarter, down 2% compared to revenue of €5.07 billion in the year-earlier comparable quarter, due to lower volumes, a negative net pricing, and the depreciation of GBP. The segment's adjusted EBIT jumped 22% to €127 million compared to adjusted EBIT of €104 million in Q3 2016, primarily from positive vehicle mix, manufacturing and purchasing cost efficiencies, and continued cost containment.

Net Industrial Debt

As of September 30, 2017, Fiat Chrysler's net industrial debt totaled €4.4 billion; reflecting an increase of €179 million from June 2017, attributable to negative foreign exchange translation effects. The Company's cash flows from operations improved €1.2 billion on a y-o-y basis. Fiat Chrysler's available liquidity remained at €19.5 billion, down €0.4 billion from June 2017.

Outlook

For FY17, Fiat Chrysler is forecasting adjusted net profit to be greater than €3.0 billion on revenues of between €115 billion and €120 billion. The Company is expecting its net industrial debt to be less than €2.5 billion.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, November 02, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $17.86, advancing 1.59% from its previous closing price of $17.58. A total volume of 4.01 million shares have exchanged hands. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' stock price skyrocketed 47.97% in the last three months, 57.73% in the past six months, and 164.51% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 96.64%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 8.29.

