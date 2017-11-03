sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 565 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,801 Euro		+0,015
+1,91 %
WKN: A1JAKX ISIN: CA04341Y1051 Ticker-Symbol: B7U 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASANKO GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASANKO GOLD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,808
0,896
12:53
0,802
0,899
10:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASANKO GOLD INC
ASANKO GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASANKO GOLD INC0,801+1,91 %