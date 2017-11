WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG) increased its full-year 2017 guidance for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $2.58 to $2.68. Previously, the company projected 2017 adjusted earnings per share in a range of $2.53 to $2.63.



Third-quarter adjusted earnings per share improved 28% to $0.64 per share. Revenue for the third quarter totaled $3.5 billion, an increase of 11% (10% local currency).



