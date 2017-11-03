Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Valoe Corporation



Notice is given to the shareholders of Valoe Corporation to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 28 November 2017 at 12:00 (Finnish time) at the company's headquarters at Insinöörinkatu 5, 50150 Mikkeli, Finland. The reception of persons who have registered for the meeting and the distribution of voting tickets will commence at 11:30 (Finnish time).



A. Matters on the agenda of the General Meeting



At the General Meeting, the following matters will be considered:



1. Opening of the meeting



2. Calling the meeting to order



3. Election of persons to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes



4. Recording the legality of the meeting



5. Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes



6. Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue as well as option rights and other special rights entitling to shares in the company



The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting, that the General Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue with and/or without payment, either in one or in several occasions, including right to resolve on option rights and other rights entitling to shares pursuant to the Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act so that the number of new shares issued based on the authorization or number of shares issued based on option rights and other special rights entitling to the shares pursuant to the Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish companies Act, would equal to the total maximum amount of 50,000,000 shares. The authorization does not exclude the Board's right to decide also on directed issue of shares or option rights and other special rights pursuant to the Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. It is proposed that the authorization shall not revoke any previous authorizations. It is proposed that the authorization is in force until 30 June 2018.



7. Closing of the meeting



B. Documents of the General Meeting



The above mentioned proposals for the decisions on the matters on the agenda of the General Meeting, this Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting and other documentation required by the Companies' Act are available on Valoe Corporation's website at www.valoe.com.



Copies of these documents and of this Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available at the General Meeting and will be sent to shareholders upon request.



The minutes of the meeting will be available on the above-mentioned website as from 12 December 2017.



C. Instructions for the participants in the General Meeting



1. Shareholder registered in the shareholders' register



Each shareholder, who is registered on 16 November 2017 in the shareholders' register of the company held by Euroclear Finland Ltd., has the right to participate in the General Meeting. A shareholder, whose shares are registered on his/her personal Finnish book-entry account, is registered in the shareholders' register of the company.



A shareholder, who is registered in the shareholders' register of the company and who wants to participate in the General Meeting, shall register for the meeting no later than 23 November 2017 by 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time) by giving a prior notice of participation which shall be received by the company no later than on the above-mentioned date. Such notice can be given:



a) by e-mail to the email address minna.wilkman@valoe.com;



b) by telephone to the number +358 (0) 40 5600 530 (Minna Wilkman) from Monday to Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time); or



c) by regular mail to the address Valoe Corporation, Minna Wilkman, Insinöörinkatu 5, 50150 Mikkeli, Finland.



In connection with the registration, a shareholder shall notify his/her name, personal identification number, address, telephone number and the name of a possible assistant or proxy representative and the personal identification number of a proxy representative. The personal data given to Valoe Corporation is used only in connection with the general meeting and with the processing of related registrations.



The shareholder, his/her authorized representative or proxy representative shall, where necessary, be able to prove her/her identity and/or right of representation.



2. Holder of a nominee registered share



A holder of nominee registered shares has the right to participate in the General Meeting by virtue of such shares, based on which he/she would be entitled to be registered in the shareholders' register of the company held by Euroclear Finland Ltd on 16 November 2017. The right to participate in the general meeting requires, in addition, that the shareholder on the basis of such shares has been registered into the temporary shareholders' register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. at the latest by 23 November 2017 by 10:00 a.m. As regards nominee registered shares this constitutes due registration for the General Meeting.



A holder of nominee registered shares is advised to request without delay necessary instructions regarding the registration in the temporary shareholder's register of the company, the issuing of proxy documents and registration for the General Meeting from his/her custodian bank. The account management organization of the custodian bank has to register a holder of nominee registered shares, who wants to participate in the General Meeting, into the temporary shareholders' register of the company at the latest by the time stated above.



3. Proxy representative and powers of attorney



A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting and exercise his/her rights at the meeting by way of proxy representation. A proxy representative shall produce a dated proxy document or otherwise in a reliable manner demonstrate his/her right to represent the shareholder at the General Meeting. When a shareholder participates in the General Meeting by means of several proxy representatives representing the shareholder with shares at different securities accounts, the shares by which each proxy representative represents the shareholder shall be identified in connection with the registration for the General Meeting.



Possible proxy documents should be delivered to the address Valoe Corporation, Minna Wilkman, Insinöörinkatu 5, 50150 Mikkeli, Finland or by email minna.wilkman@valoe.com, before the last date and time for registration.



4. Other instructions/information



Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 25 of the Finnish Companies Act, a shareholder who is present at the General Meeting has the right to request information with respect to the matters to be considered at the meeting.



On the date of this Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting, 3 November 2017, the total number of shares in Valoe Corporation is 5,269,436 shares.





In Mikkeli, on 3 November, 2017



Valoe Corporation



Board of Directors