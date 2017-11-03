Mobile and Tower Cranes Market to Touch US$31.24 Billion by 2025 - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Competition witnessed in the global mobile and tower cranes market is forecast to intensify further in the coming years. The rising focus of manufacturers to expand their footprint on the back of technological advancements and the increasing demand for eco-friendly tower cranes will enable the market gain momentum, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study. "Tower cranes usually come with a high price tag, which could have adverse impact on a company's growth targets. Several market players therefore offer rental services to customers who are not willing to spend on expensive tower cranes," said a lead TMR analyst. "As companies offer lucrative lease offers to gain traction, competition prevailing in the global mobile and tower cranes market is expected to get fiercer in the coming years," he added. Amidst the prevailing competitive trends, companies such as FAVELLE, ELMAK, Kobelco Cranes Global Ltd, Hyva Cranes, Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd, and YONGMAO among others have stronghold in the global mobile and tower crane market.

According to TMR, the market is poised to surge at a moderate 3.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2025, reaching US$31.24 bn by the end of 2025. At the start of the forecast period, the global mobile and tower cranes market was valued at US$23.68 bn. Based on application, construction activities accounted for the leading market share of 37.2% in 2016. Considering this, the rising demand for advanced infrastructure will boost scope for the market's expansion in the near future.

Regionally, Asia Pacific emerged dominant in the global mobile and tower cranes market in 2016. Surging migration to urban areas within the region, coupled with the increasing population will create an environment conducive to the mobile and tower crane market's growth in Asia Pacific. Besides this, the market is also expected to witness lucrative opportunities in North America and the Middle East and Africa.

Expenditure on Infrastructural Development to Help Market Grow

In the forthcoming years, the global mobile and tower cranes market is slated to witness strong growth. Urbanization witnessed across the world is one of the chief drivers of the market. In response to this, the demand for infrastructural development is on rise, which subsequently fuels the demand for mobile cranes due to their high load lifting capacities. Furthermore, stringent regulations with regards to timelines of completing a construction projects, coupled with the increasing number of projects itself has paved way for the penetration of equipment worldwide. This is one of the trends enabling the market buoy its growth rate.

Advent of Technologically Advanced Cranes to Boost Market

Besides the aforementioned factors, upcoming trends such as the rising demand for fuel-efficient tower cranes with advanced systems will bode well for the global mobile and tower cranes market. To capitalize on the prevailing opportunities, manufacturers are coming up with more fuel-efficient and cost-effective tower cranes, which offer a high level of safety. As construction companies from around the world are inclined toward fuel-efficient equipment, which the global mobile and tower cranes market is significantly benefitting from. Against this backdrop, stringent government policies aimed at curbing carbon emissions are also expected to spur the demand for tower cranes over the course of the forecast period.

This review is based on a TMR report, titled "Mobile and Tower Cranes Market (Type - Mobile Cranes (All Terrain, Rough Terrain, Truck Crane, Crawler Crane, and Telescopic Truck Mounted Cranes) Tower Cranes (Self-Erecting Crane, Flat Top, Luffing Jib Tower Crane, and Hammerhead Cranes), and Mobile Tower Cranes; Application - Oil & Gas, Construction, and Shipping & Port) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025."

The report segments the global mobile and tower cranes market as:

Mobile and Tower Cranes Market

By Type

Mobile Cranes All Terrain Rough Terrain Truck Crane Crawler Crane Telescopic Truck Mounted Cranes

Tower Cranes Self-Erecting Crane Flat top Luffing Jib Tower Crane Hammerhead Cranes

Mobile Tower Cranes

By Application

Oil & Gas

Construction

Shipping & Port

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

and (MEA) South America Brazil Rest of South America



