

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $1.11 billion, or $1.59 per share. This was lower than $1.16 billion, or $1.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $6.13 billion. This was down from $6.34 billion last year.



Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.11 Bln. vs. $1.16 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.3% -EPS (Q3): $1.59 vs. $1.68 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q3): $6.13 Bln vs. $6.34 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 - $4.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX