Energy Efficiency Services Limited EESL's projects, under one of the largest funding by Global Environment Facility (GEF) to date, will mitigate 60 million tons of CO2 emissions. UN Environment's 'District Energy in Cities' initiative already identified $600 million of energy efficiency projects across five cities in India.

Recognizing India's efforts towards a low emission-economy and focusing on energy efficiency programs, the Global Environment Facility (GEF) has now partnered with EESL, under Ministry of Power, for the project 'Creating and Sustaining Markets for Energy Efficiency', here on November 1st.

The project will receive a composite funding of $454 million, comprised of the GEF grant of $20 million and co-financing of $434 million in the form of loans and equity, including a $200 million loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). EESL further proposes an Energy Efficiency Revolving Fund (EERF) for sustainable funding mechanism of energy efficiency projects in the country.

The EERF mechanism will support the 'proof of concept' investments for the new technologies like smart grid-applications ...

