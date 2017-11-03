Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Healthcare REIT has Paid Dividend for 186 Consecutive Quarter; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on November 06, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a closer look at Welltower Inc. (NYSE: HCN) as the Company's stock will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2017. In order to capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on November 03, 2017. Are you looking for research on dividend stocks, if so register with us now for your free membership at:

Dividend Declared

On October 26, 2017, Welltower announced that its Board of Directors declared a common stock cash dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, of $0.87 per share. The dividend will be the Company's 186th consecutive quarterly payment, payable November 20, 2017, to stockholders of record on November 07, 2017.

Welltower's indicated dividend represents a yield of 5.20%, which is substantially above the average dividend yield of 3.28% for the financial sector. The Company has raised dividend for seven consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

Welltower has a dividend payout ratio of 82.3%, which means that the Company distributes approximately $0.82 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Welltower is forecasted to report earnings of $1.92 for the next year compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $3.48. One of the primary reasons for the difference between earnings and annualized dividend is that Welltower is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which is structured by law to distribute at least 90% of earnings. Moreover, since REITs generate income from owning portfolios of investment real estate, they are likely to have higher depreciation charges.

Since depreciation is a non-cash charge, it does not directly impact the ability of dividend the companies can distribute. For this reason, Fund from Operations (FFO) is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization to earnings and subtracting any gains on sales which then provides a better picture of any company's profitability and capacity to pay and to sustain dividends. For instance, for the second quarter 2017, Welltower generated net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.51 per share and normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders of $1.06 per share. The FFO indicates that the Company should be able to comfortably cover the dividend payout.

As of June 30, 2017, Welltower had $442 million of cash and cash equivalents and $2.6 billion of available borrowing capacity under its primary unsecured credit facility. During Q2 2017, the Company extinguished $182 million of secured debt, bringing its year-to-date retirement of debt and preferred securities to $1.275 billion at a blended average rate of 5.6%. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Welltower

On October 03, 2017, Welltower announced that John Goodey has been named Executive Vice President and CFO to succeed Scott Estes, who is leaving Welltower to pursue other opportunities. Goodey has been with the Company since 2014 and previously served as Senior Vice President - International.

About Welltower

Welltower is an S&P 500 Company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, November 02, 2017, Welltower's stock climbed 1.04%, ending the trading session at $67.72. A total volume of 1.88 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.66 million shares. In the last twelve months, shares of the Company have advanced 0.76%. The stock gained 1.18% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 47.46 and has a dividend yield of 5.14%. The stock currently has a market cap of $24.46 billion.

