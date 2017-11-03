

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy (DUK) narrowed 2017 adjusted earnings guidance range to $4.50 to $4.60 per share. Previously, the company projected adjusted earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.70 per share.



Duke Energy reaffirmed long-term earnings growth expectation of 4 to 6 percent off original 2017 midpoint of $4.60.



Duke Energy's third-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.59, compared to $1.68 for the third quarter of 2016. Adjusted EPS for the third quarter of 2017 was lower than the prior year, primarily due to less favorable weather and the absence of earnings from International Energy.



