Northern Horizon Capital AS as management company of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) informs of change in financial calendar of the Fund: Q3 2017 interim report (unaudited consolidated) will be announced on the week 47. Due to the public offering, the report is being reviewed by the auditors.



Previously the planned date of the report and announcement was week 44.



Updated financial calendar is available on Fund's webpage.



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.



