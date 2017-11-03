

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $97 million, or $0.70 per share. This was lower than $108 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $1.67 billion. This was up from $1.64 billion last year.



Realogy Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $97 Mln. vs. $108 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.8%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $6.1 - $6.15 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX