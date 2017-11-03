Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Wyndham Worldwide Signs Branding Agreement with American Hotel Income Properties for 46 Hotels in the US

Research Desk Line-up: Hilton Worldwide Post Earnings Coverage

Consequently, all these 46 hotels are expected to become part of Wyndham's powerhouse global distribution network and award-winning loyalty program by the end of 2017.

Details About the Branding Agreement

According to the agreement, a total of 44 hotels that are currently operating under the Oak Tree Inn brand will switch to a suite of Wyndham's brands - a total of 14 hotels will convert to the Baymont Inn & Suites® brand, 28 will convert to the Travelodge® brand, while two will become Super 8® hotels.

In case of the two newly acquired hotels, one has been recently converted to a Days Inn while the other is to be rebranded as one of Wyndham's brands by the end of this month.

However, ONE Lodging Management Inc., which is AHIP's exclusive external hotel manager, would continue to manage these hotels. ONE Lodging Management Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of O'Neill Hotels & Resorts Ltd.

Wyndham Set to Increase its Presence in the US

Wydham's recent activity suggests that the Company intends to increase its presence in the US hotel industry. This particular agreement with AHIP extends Wyndham's already strong presence in the US midscale and economy hotel landscape in locations near Nashville, Tennessee; Kansas City, Kansas; Jefferson City, Missouri; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Buffalo, New York.

In October 2017, Wyndham Hotel Group completed the acquisition of AmericInn, which is a midscale brand with a high-quality reputation across its 200 hotels in the Midwest. This momentum is expected to continue in 2018 as well. For 2018-and-beyond, the domestic pipeline includes around 700 hotels and 63,000 rooms.

Wyndham Pleased to Partner with AHIP

Chip Ohlsson, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Wyndham expressed his pleasure on partnering with AHIP. He shared that Rob O'Neill along with his team at AHIP have built an incredible collection of clean, comfortable, and affordable accommodations that guests appreciate.

Being a leader in the midscale and economy lodging category, Wyndham prioritizes its everyday travelers and thus it is driving growth in the places preferable to its travelers. Chip Ohlsson also stated that Wydham's steadfast momentum is a proof of its strong industry relationships that support its overall mission.

AHIP Hotels to Benefit from Wyndham's Well-established Network

These 46 hotels that are added to the Wyndham's network would benefit from flexible options as well as the power of scale that comes with being a part of the world's largest hotel Company. These hotels would get access to an experienced team and an in-depth range of services including state-of-the-art technology and revenue management solutions, strategic sourcing, global sales, marketing and distribution, operations support, best-in-class training, and affiliation with the most generous hotel loyalty program in the industry.

Rob O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer at American Hotel Income Properties, also shared his views about this agreement. He conveyed that this agreement advances AHIP's strategic plan to curate a strong portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels, which are poised for success with their nationally-recognized strong brands. Moreover, the hotels would also get access to Wyndham's remarkable capabilities in distribution, buying power, and sales. And most importantly, the hotels would get included in Wyndham's unrivaled loyalty program, which currently has approximately 53 million members.

Ian McAuley, President at AHIP, also had similar views. He expressed that the branding agreement with Wyndham would provide a transformational long-term strategy for their Rail Hotel portfolio. This, in turn, will drive improved hotel performance, generate more consistent returns, and create additional value for AHIP unit-holders.

Last Close Stock Review

Wyndham Worldwide's share price finished yesterday's trading session at $107.46, marginally advancing 0.22%. A total volume of 777.19 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 5.09% in the last three months, 11.86% in the past six months, and 65.22% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock soared 40.71% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 19.30 and have a dividend yield of 2.16%. The stock currently has a market cap of $10.88 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily