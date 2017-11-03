

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) on Friday raised its earnings forecast for fiscal 2017, above market estimates, citing strong underlying business performance. In its third quarter, the company reported higher profit and revenues, despite weak margin.



Raymond McDaniel, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Moody's strong third quarter financial results were driven by record revenue in Moody's Investors Service, with corporate and structured finance contributing the largest gains, double-digit organic revenue growth in Moody's Analytics, and the addition of Bureau van Dijk.'



For fiscal 2017, the company now expects earnings per share of $6.18 to $6.33 and adjusted earnings per share of $5.85 to $6.00, both ranges up approximately $0.50 from prior guidance.



On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $5.73 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Moody's full year 2017 guidance includes Bureau van Dijk's results starting from the acquisition close date of August 10, 2017.



Moody's now expects revenue to increase in the low-teens percent range. Operating expenses are now expected to decrease in the 20 percent to 25 percent range.



For Moody's Investors Service or MIS, the company now expects 2017 revenue to increase in the low-teens percent range. U.S. revenue is now expected to increase in the low-double-digit percent range and non-U.S. revenue is now expected to increase in the high-teens percent range.



For Moody's Analytics or MA, 2017 revenue is now expected to increase in the low-teens percent range. Excluding Bureau van Dijk, MA revenue is still expected to increase in the high-single-digit percent range.



In the third quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $317.3 million from $255.3 million last year. Earnings per share climbed 24 percent to $1.63 from $1.31 a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share were $1.52, compared to $1.38 last year. Analysts expected earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter.



In the quarter, operating income improved 12 percent from last year to $445.4 million, and adjusted operating income went up 14 percent to $498.5 million. Operating margin was 41.9 percent, down from 43.3 percent last year. Adjusted operating margin was 46.9 percent, down from 47.8 percent a year ago.



Operating expenses grew 19 percent to $617.5 million, partly associated with the Bureau van Dijk acquisition.



Moody's reported global revenue of $1.06 billion, up 16 percent from $917.1 million a year ago. Analysts were looking for revenues of $1.01 billion.



U.S. revenue increased 8 percent, and non-U.S. revenue climbed 28 percent. Revenue generated outside the U.S. constituted 45 percent of total revenue, up from 40 percent in the prior-year period.



Global revenue for MIS was $694.2 million, up 13 percent. Revenue for MA climbed 21 percent year-over-year to $368.7 million.



