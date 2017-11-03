Family-owned orthopedics leader Medacta International today announced the first surgeries utilizing its recently FDA-cleared 3DMetalTM Tibial Cones for knee revision surgery. The 3DMetal Tibial Cones can be used for structural support in areas of bone deficiencies that may compromise revision implant fixation, and are indicated for use with Medacta's GMK Revision and GMK Hinge Knee systems, as well as the GMK tibial extension stems and offset. The first surgeries utilizing this technology were performed by Kevin Hardt, M.D., and David Manning, M.D., of the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, Illinois and Dragan Jeremic, M.D., of St. Vincenz Krankenhaus Brakel in Brakel, Germany.

"Medacta's 3DMetal Tibial Cones recreate a proximal structural foundation for the intended revision implant by achieving proximal fixation and force transmission in the remaining host bone," said Dr. Manning, a revision knee specialist and designer of the 3DMetal Tibial Cones. Dr. Hardt added: "The instrumentation was straightforward to use and complementary to my typical revision workflow. I was impressed with the surgical press fit of the implant."

A Medacta innovation, 3DMetal is a three-dimensional advanced biomaterial based on 3D printing technology that enables direct structural and functional connection with the bone through an interconnecting pore structure similar to the cancellous bone structure. With this new solution, the Medacta knee portfolio allows surgeons to address multiple revision scenarios, including even the most challenging of cases.

Dr. Jeremic, also an expert in primary and revision total knee replacement, commented: "I am very satisfied with this new implant and the result. From now on, this will be an excellent option for my patients."

"It is Medacta's mission to be a partner for our surgeons, even in the most challenging scenarios," said Francesco Siccardi, Executive Vice President of Medacta International. "With our innovative 3DMetal technology, we have extended the range of advanced solutions for our surgeons and we will continue to do so in the future."

Medacta will launch the 3DMetal Tibial Cones for the U.S. market at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting, which will be held in New Orleans in March 2018. The Medacta Shoulder System, announced earlier this month, will also be introduced at the meeting. For more information about Medacta, please visit medacta.com or follow @Medacta on Twitter.

About Medacta International

Medacta International is a world leading manufacturer of orthopedic implants, neurosurgical systems, and instrumentation. Medacta's revolutionary approach and responsible innovation have resulted in standard of care breakthroughs in hip replacement with the AMIS system and total knee replacement with MyKnee patient matched technology. Over the last 10 years, Medacta has grown dramatically by taking a different approach and placing value on all aspects of the care experience from design to training to sustainability. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 30 countries. To learn more about Medacta International, please visit www.medacta.com or follow @Medacta on Twitter.

