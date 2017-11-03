Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from November 8, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Retail Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1802 ----------------------------------- Expiration date: February 21 2018 ----------------------------------- Last trading day: February 19, 2018 ----------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010546564 ----------------------------------- Short name: SSV 1802 RTL ----------------------------------- Trading code: SSV_1802_RTL -----------------------------------



