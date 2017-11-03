Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from November 6, 2017. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds.



Swedish Treasury bill 1802 ---------------------------------- Expiration date: February 21, 2018 ---------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010546564 ---------------------------------- Short name: RGKT 1802 ---------------------------------- Trading code: RGKT_1802 ----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Carl Barbäck, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.