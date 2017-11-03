Panasonic recorded a net profit of JPY 118.9 billion ($1.04 billion) for the first half of the current fiscal year, from JPY 133.5 billion a year earlier, as sales of its PV systems fell.The Japanese electronics group posted an operating profit of JPY 196.6 billion. Group net sales hit JPY 3857.9 billion, up slightly from the six months to the end of September 2016, according to an online statement. In particular, sales in its automotive unit rose 14% year on year to JPY 1343 billion. Earlier this year, the group started producing lithium-ion batteries for Tesla's energy storage products and electric vehicles in the U.S. state of Nevada. It also opened a new factory for automotive lithium-ion batteries in northern China and announced ...

