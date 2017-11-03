Growth on total revenue 2013 2016 was 167%

Egremont Group, the London and Chicago based consultancy firm, has been recognised as the 33rd fastest growing firm in Consultancy Magazine's 2017 rankings, out of a field of 195,000.

At a gala ceremony hosted at the Yale Club in New York last night, Egremont Group CEO, Sean Connolly was presented with the award which symbolises the culmination of a phenomenal year for the company. Growth on total revenue between 2013 and 2016 was 167%.

In the past twelve months the Egremont Group team has criss-crossed the USA working with Walgreens to deliver an ambitious business transformation programme that has so far directly touched more than 100,000 employees. The project involved strategy execution, operating model and organisation design, process and operational excellence and leadership across head office and the stores. The result was a multi-million dollar benefits case. On the West Coast, Egremont has worked with Snapfish to help shape the company's new operating model, end-to-end core processes and organisation design as well as the right economic model and the leadership approach required to ensure sustainable success.

Sean Connolly, CEO at Egremont Group said: "Egremont Group has steadily built up our reputation in the US over a number of years and we have seen demand for our consultancy services take off in 2017. Our strength is in helping large organisations with a dispersed workforce to achieve transformational change, we do that by bringing UK and European retail expertise to our clients, employing different and refreshing thinking. Our ability to field a small consulting team, which works with a much larger client team, transferring our skills and partnering with them to design and deliver change enables us to scale the work quickly. We deliver exceptional business results through deep insight and expertise, working alongside our clients to bring the best out of them, helping them to solve their most intractable problems collaboratively."

He continued: "In an uncertain world, where the only certain thing is change, organisations need to be able to embed the ability to change into their DNA. We call that being 'changeable' and we can help you make that change."

