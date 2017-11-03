Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Notice of EGM

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED (the "Company')
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
Legal Entity Identifier - 54930041W0LDG00PGL69
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
3 November 2017
Further to the Board's announcement on 15 September 2017 regarding the proposed discontinuation of the Subscription Rights, the Company announces that a circular containing further details of that proposal is being posted to Shareholders today (the "Circular"). The Circular also contains a notice convening an extraordinary general meeting of the Company for Thursday, 23 November 2017 commencing at 9.30 a.m. at which a special resolution will be proposed to approve changes to the Articles of Incorporation that delete the provisions relating to the Subscription Rights.
Copies of the Circular have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm and on the Company's website.
Words and expressions defined in the Circular have the same meanings when used in this announcement unless the context requires otherwise.
