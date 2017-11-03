

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures edged lower Friday ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report that may compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.



Gold was down $3 at $1274 an ounce.



U.S. employment is expected to jump by 312,000 jobs in October after unexpectedly dipping by 33,000 jobs in September. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.2 percent.



The Fed is likely to raise interest rates in December as long as employment snapped back in October. September was impacted by two major hurricanes.



Yesterday, President Trump nominated Jerome Powell replace Chair Janet Yellen as head of the central bank.



Also, the Bank of England raised its key interest rate by a quarter-percentage point to 0.5%, the first rate hike since July 2007. The vote was 7-2.



